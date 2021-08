It was a sunless day when Dawn Nunes spoke of the labors she, her ex-husband Glen, their son Nick and his wife Nicole, the parents of nine-month old Rogan Paiva, are enduring. Around the clock, they are praying their baby beats the brain cancer known as Atypical Tetartoid Rhabdoid Tumor, or AT/RT, a cancer so rare that it only strikes less than 500 children a year.