Mr. Steele can't help himself. In his continuing effort to cheerlead for making it harder to vote, he ignores the plain language of SB 1 (the version he claims I didn't read.) When it comes to actually voting (a/k/a the thing that Republicans are trying to thwart), SB 1 says: "A State may not impose a signature verification requirement as a condition of accepting and counting an absentee ballot submitted by any individual with respect to an election for Federal office unless the State meets the due process requirements described in paragraph (2)." The Bill then goes on to list various methods the State can use to verify signatures, but also protect the rights of voters to vote.