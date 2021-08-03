Cancel
Ohio shooting: 1 killed, 3 injured in Columbus, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead and three others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight in Columbus, Ohio, authorities said.

According to WBNS and WSYX, the incident occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Whittier Food Mart, a convenience store near East Whittier Street and South Ohio Avenue. Columbus police said four men were involved in an argument that escalated into a shootout as they entered the store.

Police said two men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, while the others were struck in the chest, WBNS reported. One of the men later died at the hospital, according to the news outlet.

No further details were immediately available.

