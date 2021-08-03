Deciphering how light controls stomatal production in plants
NUS biologists have discovered the mechanism of how light regulates stomatal production on the leaf surface, a process critical for the adaptation and fitness of plants. Stomata are pores found on the outer layer (epidermis) of leaves and stems that control the rate of gas exchange in land plants. The number, size and distribution of stomata vary widely and change with external factors, enabling plants to adapt to diverse environments. It is widely accepted that light, as a critical external signal on plant development, triggers production of stomata for carbon dioxide uptake. However, the detailed mechanism of how light signals are linked to stomatal production remains unclear.phys.org
