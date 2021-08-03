Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Deciphering how light controls stomatal production in plants

By National University of Singapore
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUS biologists have discovered the mechanism of how light regulates stomatal production on the leaf surface, a process critical for the adaptation and fitness of plants. Stomata are pores found on the outer layer (epidermis) of leaves and stems that control the rate of gas exchange in land plants. The number, size and distribution of stomata vary widely and change with external factors, enabling plants to adapt to diverse environments. It is widely accepted that light, as a critical external signal on plant development, triggers production of stomata for carbon dioxide uptake. However, the detailed mechanism of how light signals are linked to stomatal production remains unclear.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hormones#Plant#Nature Communications#Fitness#Nus#Spch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
BrazilTelegraph

Tomato plants talk to themselves when approached by predators, study finds

The Very Hungry Caterpillar ate an apple, pears, plums, strawberries and oranges, but never a tomato. Had it tried, then the unsuspecting insect would have triggered an innate defensive mechanism of the fruit, which would make it taste worse – according to a study. Researchers, led by a team from...
ChemistryPosted by
ScienceAlert

Unknown Liquid Phase Discovered in Glass Is 'A New Type of Material', Scientists Say

Push materials to their limits, and strange things can occur – such as the discovery of a previously unknown phase of liquid, which has been reported by scientists looking at the development of super-thin, high-density glass. These types of glass are used in a variety of ways, including in OLED displays and optical fibers, but they can have stability problems. It's through an effort to tackle those problems that this different type of material has come to light. Crucially, the newly discovered liquid phase promises thin glass that's more stable and denser than the materials that have come before – a progression...
Astronomystudyfinds.org

Bacteria discovered on the International Space Station may help grow food on Mars

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — As we prepare for long-term space travel or even life on other planets, one of the biggest challenges is how to eat in space. On Earth, plants benefit from nitrogen-fixing bacteria that live in the soil. Now, a recent discovery on the International Space Station (ISS) suggests nitrogen-fixing bacteria could help plants in space, too.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Scientists make ‘holy grail’ discovery to charge devices using people’s bodies

Scientists have invented the world’s most efficient on-body energy harvester, capable of powering devices from a person’s fingertips.Engineers at the University of California San Diego discovered that a thin, flexible strip placed on the skin could generate enough electricity from a wearer’s sweat to power wearables and other devices.As well as generating electricity from sweat, the biofuel cells (BFC) can also harvest extra power from light finger presses from activities like typing or playing the piano.“We envision that this can be used in any daily activity involving touch, things that a person would normally do anything while at work, at...
Engineeringwustl.edu

Moon to engineer microbes to control heat production

Since the 18th century, thousands of women in Jeju, South Korea, have made a living diving in icy-cold water for seafood and seaweed. Only recently did these women, known as Haenyeo, start wearing wetsuits designed to keep them warm. While researchers have studied some of the factors that may contribute to their tolerance of cold water for long periods of time, an engineer at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis thinks it might be a result of bacteria.
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Scientists discover the body’s missing link that helps control our blood pressure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — How does the human body keep your blood pressure so perfectly in check when healthy? The answer has eluded scientists for over 60 years — until now! A new study has discovered the missing link in blood pressure science that explains how the body knows how to prevent blood pressure from getting too high or too low.
ChemistryScience Now

Atomically resolved single-molecule triplet quenching

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Little is known about the atomistic mechanism that nature uses to mitigate the destructive interaction of triplet-excited pigment chromophores with omnipresent oxygen. Peng et al. tackled this challenge by developing a technique based on conducting atomic force microscopy to populate and track triplets in a single pentacene molecule, a model ϖ-conjugated system, placed on a sodium chloride surface (see the Perspective by Li and Jiang). The authors show how the triplet-state lifetime can be quenched in controllable manner by atomic-scale manipulations with oxygen co-adsorbed in close vicinity. The presented single-molecule spectroscopy paves the way for further atomically resolved studies of triplet excited states that play an important role in many other fields, such as organic electronics, photocatalysis, and photodynamic therapy.
Gardeningtheherbalacademy.com

How to Use Dye Plants: Plant Projects for the Home

This book excerpt is taken from A Woman’s Garden : Grow Beautiful Plants and Make Useful Things – Plants and Projects for Home, Health, Beauty, Healing, and More by Tanya Anderson, and is reprinted with permission from Cool Springs Press, an imprint of The Quarto Group. Using Dye Plants. From...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Data science technique helps measure atomic positions more precisely

(Nanowerk News) Scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) allows us to visualize the position of individual atoms inside materials and calculate atomic displacements. However, its precision is limited by measurement noise. In a recent study, scientists from Japan combined a technique from data science with STEM to achieve a remarkable improvement in precision, pioneering a strategy to develop innovative nanomaterials and devices at the atomic scale.
ChemistryPhys.org

Composite piezoelectric materials extracted from common waste products

A research team led by Professor Jyh-Ming Wu of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan has recently developed two composite piezoelectric materials extracted from common waste products. One is a new type of catalyst extracted from discarded rice husks and is capable of treating industrial wastewater 90 times quicker than the photocatalysts now in use. The other is a material extracted from discarded squid bones and has been used to produce a self-sanitizing transparent film suitable for use as a cover on mobile phone screens, elevator buttons, door handles, etc.
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Bacteria use a 'sense of touch' mechanism to navigate on surfaces

Many disease-causing bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa crawl on surfaces through a walk-like motility known as "twitching". Nanometers-wide filaments called type IV pili are known to power twitching, but scientists ignore which sensory signals coordinate the microbes' movements. Now, EPFL researchers have found that Pseudomonas bacteria use a mechanism similar...
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

New study shines light on how plant cells perceive and respond to mechanical forces

Minuscule tunnels through the cell membrane help cells to perceive and respond to mechanical forces, such as pressure or touch. A new study in the journal Science is among the first to directly investigate what one type of these mechanosensitive ion channels is doing in the tip-growing cells in moss and pollen tubes of flowering plants, and how.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Created the First Genetically Engineered Marsupial

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research (BDR) have succeeded in creating the first genetically engineered marsupial. This study, published in the scientific journal Current Biology, will contribute to deciphering the genetic background of unique characteristics observed only in marsupials. Genetically modified animals, particularly mice and rats, are...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers use tiny worm to trace the development of human brain

Researchers at Sinai Health have used a tiny worm to track how an animal’s brain changes throughout its lifetime, shedding new light on how human brains develop. In new research, out today in Nature, scientists from the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Sinai Health describe four basic patterns of how new connections are made in the brain of the nematode worm, Caenorhabditis elegans, or C. elegans.
Sciencearxiv.org

Production of light nuclei in small collision systems with ALICE

The energy densities reached in high-energy hadronic collisions at the LHC allow significant production of light (anti)nuclei. Their production yields have been measured as a function of $p_{\rm T}$ and charged-particle multiplicity in different collision systems and at different center-of-mass energies by ALICE. One of the most interesting results obtained from such a large variety of experimental data is that the dominant production mechanism of light (anti)nuclei seems to depend solely on the event charged-particle multiplicity. Evidence for this comes from the continuous evolution of the deuteron-to-proton and $^3$He-to-proton ratios with the event multiplicity across different collision systems and energies. The characterization of the light nuclei production mechanism is complemented by measurements of their production yields in jets and in the underlying event. In this paper, recent results on light nuclei production in small collision systems are shown and discussed in the context of the statistical hadronization and coalescence models. In addition, recent results on the deuteron production in jets and new preliminary results on its production in the underlying event measured in pp collisions at $\sqrt{s} = $ 13 TeV are discussed.
CancerPhys.org

Researchers discover that protein switches functions to regulate DNA replication

One protein. One mechanism of action. Two biologically opposite effects. "It's conceptually unexpected and interesting for a protein to switch biological functions without actually changing what it's doing," said David Cortez, Ph.D., professor and chair of Biochemistry, of his team's recent discoveries about the protein RADX. Cortez, who holds the...
SciencePsyPost

New study sheds light on how LSD’s entropic effects on the brain impact language production

Language produced under the influence of the psychedelic drug lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) displays increased levels of entropy and reduced semantic coherence, according to new research published in the journal Consciousness and Cognition. In other words, people tend to have more disorganized speech while under the effects of LSD and are more likely to jump from one topic to another.
parabolicarc.com

Israeli Researchers Work to Develop System to Supply Oxygen, Food and Water to Lunar & Martian Bases

The study, led by researchers from Bar-Ilan and supported by the Israel Space Agency, uses microorganisms adapted to the Dead Sea and the Arava. TEL AVIV (Israel Space Agency PR) — One of the challenges facing manned missions in outer space, such as those planned by NASA for the Moon and Mars, is the supply of food and oxygen production for subsistence. Researchers are developing, with the assistance of the Israeli Space Agency in the Ministry of Science, an unique system that will provide oxygen, food and water for staff to use in manned remote space stations. At the same time, the system will be used to recycle carbon dioxide (CO2) and human waste, in a resource-limited environment.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

The Best Low-Light Indoor Plants Can Handle Any Shady Situation

While our dream home has floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light, the reality is that many of us have apartments with shady corners that provide less than ideal conditions for greenery. The good news is that in the wide world of greenery, there are many low-light indoor plants that enjoy a dark nook or, at the very least, don’t mind indirect or dappled rays. Below, we’ve curated our favorite varietals for any style of home and any temperament of plant parent. Most fall into the category of “very hard to kill,” but we’ve also enlisted the help of some of New York’s gardening pros, who share the tips and tricks you’ll need to get started. Explore their picks for the best low-light indoor plants to create your very own jungle at home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy