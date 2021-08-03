Florida State football, recruiting news: Previews and podcasts
The Triple Option: Quarterback Preview — In an effort to continue to bring you a variety of great content and perspectives The Triple Option is diving into Part 1 of their own position previews. The three amigos will start with quarterbacks, discussing the strengths and weaknesses of the QB room, giving their thoughts on who starts and how much the backup plays, and finish with a discussion of whether this position is a strength or a weakness this year.www.tomahawknation.com
