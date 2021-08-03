Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana football position preview: Wide receiver

By wittry
crimsonquarry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is the first in a series of previews Crimson Quarry will publish in the coming weeks looking at each of IU’s position groups entering the 2021 season. Ohio State might be able to lay claim to having the best wide receiver duo in the entire country in 2021, with Chris Olave (50 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020) and Garrett Wilson (43/723/6) – prepare yourself for all the oxygen that will be devoted to the Buckeyes’ receiving corps on FOX this year – but Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle is the reigning Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year, which is awarded to the best receiver in the Big Ten.

