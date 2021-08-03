Cancel
The Cardinal Countdown: 34 Days Until Kickoff

By CardinalStrong
Card Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThoughts: Around the middle of June in 2020 the once former Virginia Tech commit TJ Quinn decided he had a change of heart and committed to following in his father’s (Terry) footsteps and join the Cards in 2021. Louisville not only beat out Va Tech but around 30 other schools chasing Quinn for his speed and athleticism.

