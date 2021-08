Two men, including one awaiting trial for another murder this year, have been charged with a multiple shooting in May that left two people dead and four wounded. Cooleone McNeil, 21, Omire Rio-Williams, 19, have been charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses in the deaths of Randolph Black Jr. 25, and Jason Crutcher, 26, in the area of Crescent Avenue and Brinkerhoff Street on May 21, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.