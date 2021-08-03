Stars Of The Suicide Squad React To The Call For An "Ayer Cut" Of The Original
After Warner Bros. released the so-called Snyder Cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, some wondered if the film studio would do the same for David Ayer's Suicide Squad. While it was a box office juggernaut, the film flopped with critics, and Ayer himself has recently said, "the studio cut is not my movie." With The Suicide Squad opening in theaters this Friday, Variety asked members of the cast, and producer Charles Roven, about the possibility of an "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad.www.gamespot.com
