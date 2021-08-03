Adrian City Commission continues to look at Bohn Pool's future

ADRIAN — The future of Bohn Pool in Adrian continues to be a discussion point for the Adrian City Commission. During the commission’s July 26 premeeting, several ideas of how to fix or completely rebuild Bohn Pool were thrown around the table by commissioners, Adrian Mayor Angie Sword Heath and city administrator Greg Elliott. At one point during discussion, talks turned into a possible combination project of not only taking care of Bohn Pool but also better addressing the city’s park system with the creation of a master plan for the parks.