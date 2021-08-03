German Greens make election pledge to meet climate goals

When Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was looking for experts to serve on her Council on Climate Solutions, clean energy advocate Derrell Slaughter was an obvious choice. Slaughter spent eight years working in state government on energy efficiency and renewable energy development and has a long history of community organizing, plus a network that transcends workplace affiliations. “I’m excited to join the council and help ensure all voices are represented, especially those of people forced to live in neighborhoods with poor air and water quality,” he said in February, after his appointment. The lifelong Michigander and champion for environmental justice calls climate change one of his generation’s greatest challenges, and has faith in the power of policy to bring the action that’s so badly needed.