Financial Reports

BP (BP) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend Payout

Zacks.com
 3 days ago

BP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 83 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) on a replacement cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 61 cents per share and also turned around from the year-ago loss of $1.98.

