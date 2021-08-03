Heat and humidity slowly rise for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing on and off wet weather across the ArkLaTex Monday we will be warming up and drying out as we go through your Tuesday. This is a trend you should expect to continue through the rest of the week and weekend as well. The mugginess should stay fairly muted through the rest of the week, and may even feel somewhat comfortable on couple of days before the humidity returns in force this weekend. You should expect the possibility of Heat Advisories again this weekend as ‘feels-like’ temperatures rise towards 105 degrees. In the tropics we are watching a weak wave that has just emerged off Africa, but we do not expect much development.