Police Investigating Reported Stabbing In Arlington

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following a reported stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood.

According to police, a woman reported being stabbed by another woman that she knew after a fight took place near the intersection of Eleanor Street and Jonquil Way.

Police say responding officers observed cuts to her leg.

She was taken to the hospital by paramedics and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

