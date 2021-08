By definition, fantasy stories can be as weird and wild as their creators want them to be. It’s one of the joys of the genre. Which is why it’s kind of a bummer that we’ve gotten so few envelope-pushing, adult-oriented fantasy movies over the years. Quick -- name a good R-rated fantasy film. No, Game of Thrones and The Witcher don’t count; those are TV shows. I’m talking about feature films made for the big screen here. Okay, maybe you came up with Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth or John Milius’s Conan the Barbarian. Sure, those would qualify. Although Conan was followed up by a watered-down PG sequel, and Pan’s Labyrinth could be lumped into that category of “horror films that have a fantasy bent.” (See also: “Action films that have a fantasy bent,” where the Highlander franchise largely lives.)