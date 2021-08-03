Isaiah Rashad Is Tapping Into the Fire Within

This is not an essay arguing for the merits of burying one’s head into a deep and sandy hill, but it must be said that knowing thyself doesn’t pay for shit and is dirty work. In other words: Soul-searching ain’t easy. You’ve got to move for it, and even then there’s the matter of finding a pathway to salvation (assuming there is one). Looking in the mirror and not flinching at the shame and splendor reflecting back can be quite the task. But if you can manage, it might help you work through some things.