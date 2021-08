On August 5, two uncrewed surface vehicles will begin a 45-day sailing mission through Lakes Michigan and Huron as part of a scientific study. The U.S. Geological Survey and Saildrone, Inc., launched the vehicles from Macatawa, Michigan, on July 28. These ocean drones, called Saildrone Explorers, will begin collecting fishery data on Lake Michigan starting August 5, sailing north into Lake Huron through September. Information collected as part of the study will help inform sustainable management of the $7 billion per year Great Lakes fishing industry.