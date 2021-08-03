Cancel
Stock Market Outlook Based on Big Data: Returns up to 64.91% in 1 Month

iknowfirst.com
 4 days ago

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Month (7/2/21 – 8/2/21) 8 out of 10 top stock picks from the algorithm decreased as predicted for this 1 Month forecasting period. COE saw monumental price change of 64.91% in just 1 Month. TKAT, and PSTV also had excellent performances with returns of 48.83% and 25.2% respectively. Finally, good returns could also come from short positions held on the rest of successfully predicted assets, providing positive gains over the same forecast period.

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI). The Challenger job-cut report...
Marketsiknowfirst.com

Artificial Intelligence Stocks Based on AI: Returns up to 10.46% in 7 Days

This Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best companies which are in the frontier of AI application in their products and services. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 AI stocks for the long position. Top...
Marketsiknowfirst.com

Gold Outlook Based on Predictive Analytics: Returns up to 3.53% in 7 Days

This Gold forecast is part of the Commodities Package, one of I Know First’s algorithmic trading solutions. This package gives Gold Outlook predictions for Gold and other precious metals for the various forecasted time frames and includes our algorithmic outlook for:. Gold ETF (GLD) direction. Physical Gold (XAU) direction. Silver...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Stock Picking Based on AI: Returns up to 18.52% in 14 Days

This Stock Picking forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need daily stock market predictions of the best-performing stocks for the whole Basic Industry (see Basic Industry Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best basic industry stocks to buy based on artificial intelligence:
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Best Bank Stocks Based on AI: Returns up to 153.14% in 1 Year

This forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of Bank Stocks (see Bank Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best bank stocks to buy:. Top 10 Bank stocks for the long position. Top 10 Bank stocks for the short...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Best Technology Stocks Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 9.9% in 14 Days

This Best Technology Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best stocks to invest in the Tech Giants sector (see Tech Giants Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Tech Giants’ stocks for the long position. Top 10...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

ETF Forecast Based on Deep-Learning: Returns up to 207.48% in 1 Year

This ETF Forecast forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Top Healthcare Stocks Based on Deep-Learning: Returns up to 48.0% in 3 Months

This Healthcare Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best shares within the Healthcare Sector. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best healthcare stocks to buy and sell:. Top 10 HealthCare stocks for the long position. Top 10...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Consumer Staples Stocks Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 357.98% in 1 Year

The Consumer Staples Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best performing stocks for the whole Consumer Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the long position. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the short position. Package...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Automotive Stocks Based on Algorithmic Trading: Returns up to 7.93% in 7 Days

This Automotive Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks in the automotive industry (see Automotive Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best auto stocks to trade:. Top 10 Automotive stocks for the long position.
Marketsiknowfirst.com

Stock Forecasting Software Based on AI: Returns up to 6.1% in 3 Days

This Transportation Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need stock forecasting software providing predictions for the best stocks to invest in the transport sectors (see Transportation Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Transportation stocks for the long position. Top 10...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Best Healthcare Stocks Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 30.27% in 14 Days

This Healthcare Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best shares within the Healthcare Sector. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best healthcare stocks to buy and sell:. Top 10 HealthCare stocks for the long position. Top 10...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Trade Ideas Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 843.86% in 1 Year

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (7/29/20 – 7/29/21) For this 1 Year forecast the algorithm had successfully predicted 10 out of 10 movements. The highest trade return came from NTZ, at 843.86%. Other notable stocks were BGFV and KIRK with a return of 422.5% and 380.79%. This algorithmic forecast package presented an overall return of 270.62% versus the S&P 500’s performance of 37.31% providing a market premium of 233.31%.

