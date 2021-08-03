Stock Market Outlook Based on Big Data: Returns up to 64.91% in 1 Month

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Month (7/2/21 – 8/2/21) 8 out of 10 top stock picks from the algorithm decreased as predicted for this 1 Month forecasting period. COE saw monumental price change of 64.91% in just 1 Month. TKAT, and PSTV also had excellent performances with returns of 48.83% and 25.2% respectively. Finally, good returns could also come from short positions held on the rest of successfully predicted assets, providing positive gains over the same forecast period.