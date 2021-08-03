Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Press: Inmates have taken over the asylum

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBjPK_0bGCIGZS00
© Getty Images

Democrats and Republicans in Congress today have a similar public relations problem. Call it “the tail wagging the dog.” It’s the impression that a small band of radicals is running the show, setting the agenda and calling the shots for both parties.

For Democrats, it’s “the Squad” — originally, a group of four House members (Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York), now joined by Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.). For Republicans, it’s a group of Jan. 6 deniers: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, and Paul Gosar and Andrew Biggs of Arizona.

But there’s a huge difference between the two groups: One impression is true, the other is not. No matter how colorful, the Squad’s not running the Democratic Party in the House. But no matter how outrageous, the Jan. 6 Deniers are, in fact, controlling the Republican Party. Especially on the issue of Jan. 6, the inmates have taken over the asylum.

Even before last week, the Deniers showed what a bunch of wing-nuts they are. Clyde alleged the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol was nothing more than “a normal tourist visit.” Gohmert argued there was “no evidence” that any of the Jan. 6 mob were armed. Biggs and Gaetz both spread the theory that federal agencies, most likely the FBI, were behind the rampage. Gosar claimed, without evidence, that some rioters were members of antifa. Greene was one of 21 Republicans who voted against honoring Capitol police officers who defended them because, she insisted, it was not an “insurrection.”

Wait? Does that mean some Republican members of Congress are siding against the police and for an armed mob? Yes! And, last week the Deniers went even further. On July 27, Gaetz, Gohmert, Gosar, Greene, Biggs and Rep.Bob Good (R-Va.) appeared in front of the Department of Justice building and accused the Justice Department of “harassing” those arrested for invading the Capitol, whom Gosar called “peaceful patriots” and Gohmert described as “political prisoners held hostage by their own government.”

Two days later, Greene, Gaetz, Gosar and Gohmert attempted to storm unannounced into the D.C. jail to protest the detention of rioters charged with the most serious crimes — assaulting police officers or carrying weapons into the Capitol. When they were denied entrance, Gohmert accused D.C. jail officials of operating a “dictatorship.”

It’s bad enough that six Jan. 6 Deniers are backing the mob who attacked them rather than the police who defended them. What makes it worse is that they have at least the tacit support of party leaders. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California has yet to condemn them. House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the riot. And Donald Trump insisted his supporters were actually “hugging and kissing the police and the guards,” not attacking them.

All of which makes the aftermath of Jan. 6 especially difficult for police officers. “What makes the struggle harder and more painful,” Officer Michael Fanone told the January 6 Select Committee, “is to know so many of my fellow citizens, including so many of the people I put my life at risk to defend, are downplaying or outright denying what happened.”

The bottom line: Trump, McCarthy and the Jan. 6 Deniers have turned the Republican Party upside down. They’re no longer the law-and-order party. They no longer defend the “thin blue line.” They’re now the anti-police, anti-law enforcement, anti-democracy and pro-insurrectionist party. Good luck defending that position in the 2022 midterms.

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”

Comments / 148

The Hill

The Hill

299K+
Followers
31K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Inmates#Democrats#Republicans#House#The Democratic Party#The Republican Party#Deniers#Capitol#Fbi#Antifa#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#Gop#Select Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Five big questions as Jan. 6 panel preps subpoenas

Leaders of the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack say they can't let the August recess halt their work and that they’re preparing to send a flurry of subpoenas to start gathering evidence. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and staunch Trump defender Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) are among...
Dansville, NYthelcn.com

Zeldin stands by 2020 election, Jan. 6 investigation votes

DANSVILLE – Lee Zeldin, the presumptive Republican nominee for governor in 2022, doesn’t regret his votes on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to throw out the votes of more than 10 million Americans who cast a ballot in the 2020 election. After Trump supporters attempted to stop...
Law EnforcementMartinsville Bulletin

Pro-police rhetoric from GOP is ringing hollow

How did Laura Ingraham respond to the powerful testimony last week of Washington police officers who risked life and limb to protect Congress from an angry mob?. For instance, the Fox News host presented one of the officers — Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone — with a mock trophy for “best performance in an action role.”
Ohio StatePosted by
UPI News

Shontel Brown, Trump-backed Mike Carey win House primaries in Ohio

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A popular Democrat and a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump are projected to win their party primaries in Ohio. Republican Mike Carey rode Trump's endorsement to the GOP nomination in the 15th District on Tuesday night and hopes to ultimately succeed Rep. Steve Stivers in a district the former president easily won in 2016 and 2020.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

Democrats Take a Vacation as Millions of Americans Face Eviction

Nothing unites Congress like the arrival of August, when Democrats and Republicans collectively curse Washington’s sweltering summer heat and decamp the city for a monthlong vacation. This year lawmakers will frolic on the beach while millions of Americans face imminent eviction after the federal government’s national eviction moratorium expired last weekend.
U.S. PoliticsSalt Lake Tribune

Maureen Dowd: Why do Republicans hate cops?

Washington • It was, I must admit, a virtuoso performance by Sean Hannity. Not since the sheriff in “Blazing Saddles” put a gun to his own head and took himself hostage has anyone executed such a nutty loop de loop. Opening his show Tuesday night, Hannity gave a monologue defending...
U.S. Politicsblogforarizona.net

Kevin McCarthy is Repulsive

Kevin McCarthy thinks he is funny. He is repulsive and a scum. Over the last eight months, he has taken himself and his party firmly into the Trump Zone in a self-serving attempt and Faustian Bargain to consolidate support among the fringe cult residents in that alternative universe in order to advance his power-hungry designs to become the next Speaker.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

GOP Sen. Susan Collins rips Nancy Pelosi’s ‘partisan’ Capitol riot probe

Moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “partisan” committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “I fought very hard to have an independent, bipartisan, non-partisan outside commission to look at all the events of that day, and I’m very disappointed that it was not approved,” Collins of Maine said Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Congress & CourtsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Cori Bush slept outside the Capitol to protest evictions. Democrats credited her for the renewed protections.

WASHINGTON - Wind whipped along the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Sunday night as rain pattered, slowly soaking Rep. Cori Bush's sleeping bag. She struggled to get warm - a familiar feeling, she said. Two decades earlier, the Missouri Democrat, who then lived in her car, spent sleepless nights shivering as she held her two young children in her arms.
Congress & CourtsDemocrat-Herald

Dems to Rep. Kevin McCarthy: Recant Nancy Pelosi taunt or quit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several House Democrats have called on House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to apologize to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or resign after audio surfaced of him saying at a weekend fundraiser that it would be "hard not to hit her" with a gavel if he's sworn in as speaker after the 2022 midterm elections.

Comments / 148

Community Policy