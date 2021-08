"It's Halloween in there, Mama?" my 2-year-old asked, gripping my hand tightly as we took in the dramatic tableau before us: a sandstone cliff, more than 100 feet high, cleaved neatly in half by a long, narrow cave. I could understand his trepidation: From our vantage point on the hiking trail, the opening in the rock looked like an endless maw. But, as we soon discovered, Old Man's Cave - named for a hermit trapper who lived there in the 18th century - is a recess cave, a hollowed-out space with a gigantic rock ceiling. It's also the perfect spot for a kid to play, or, in the case of my son, Everett, scamper about hooting like an owl.