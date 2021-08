After one too many run-ins with “belligerent” clients refusing to wear masks in tight spaces, the head of a local vet clinic took to Facebook to vent her frustrations. “We are here to help animals, we do not have the time nor (to be blunt and honest) the patience to argue with you about the masks,” the post, published early last week, reads. “We all believe what we believe and that’s okay, but if you want to come into our business and interact with our team members - please show us enough respect to mask up for your protection as well as ours.”