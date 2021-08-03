Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Kenny explores ‘Lindsey Family Play Space’ at Edgewater Park

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Lindsey Family Play Space at Edgewater Park is the largest of its kind in the Cleveland Metroparks. The recently opened park is already attracting kids of all ages and abilities. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at the popular play space and explored the wide range of nature play opportunities offered at the beautiful lakefront location. Click here to learn more about Cleveland Metroparks Lindsey Family Play Space.

