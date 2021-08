When it comes to investing in penny stocks, being a part of something early or FIRST is one of the biggest factors investors look for. Sure, quick price moves are great for traders but for smart money investors, finding companies with potential for more than just a day is the main focus. This is why biotech stocks have offered some of the biggest opportunities in the stock market today. Novavax, Moderna, Fate Therapeutics; the list goes on. These companies started small but robust pipelines didn’t keep them there for long.