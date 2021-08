A new standalone company with a familiar name – DIRECTV – has been formed by AT&T Inc. and TPG Capital. The previously announced deal closed yesterday. TPG Capital is the private equity arm of the global alternative asset firm TPG. The new DIRECTV will own and operate three services – DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse – that were previously owned and operated by AT&T. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, DIRECTV had about 15.4 million premium video subscribers. The streaming version of AT&T TV will be rebranded as DIRECTV stream.