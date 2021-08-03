Cancel
Simone Biles wins seventh Olympic medal, taking bronze in balance beam finals

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles is back on the winner's podium in Tokyo. Following her withdrawals last week from individual competitions in vault, uneven bars and floor events, the Team USA gymnast took home the bronze medal in the balance beam finals at the 2020 Games. The superstar Olympian posted a score of...

www.wbal.com

