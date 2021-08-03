Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Component Hardware Group, a global market leader of innovative design solutions and manufacturer of industrial components and assemblies in food service, healthcare, construction, commercial services and institutions, is pleased to announce that after 40 years of continued growth at their current Lakewood, NJ location, found that their business has outgrown the available warehouse space. As a result, Component Hardware Group is pleased to announce that effective September 1, 2021, they will be opening a new, state-of-the art, distribution center in Columbus, Ohio. The addition of this more geographically central location will reduce delivery times for a greater percentage of their USA customer base and will give Component Hardware Group the much-needed additional warehousing capacity to address the return of demand to their industry and their growing customer base.