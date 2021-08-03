Cancel
Financial Reports

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.1 million. The Houston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $169.9 million in the period. Great Lakes Dredge &...

www.sfgate.com

