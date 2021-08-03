Cancel
German Greens make election pledge to meet climate goals

By FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press, FRANK JORDANS
San Francisco Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — With less than two months before Germany holds an election, the environmentalist Green party announced a 10-point plan Tuesday that puts the Paris climate accord's goal at the heart of its election program. Among the measures proposed is the creation of a dedicated Climate Ministry that would...

