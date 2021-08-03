Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, August 3

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qFVu_0bGCFKqt00
1 of 3

TOKYO (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, August 3, at the Tokyo Games:

___

BOXING

Sena Irie of Japan has claimed the first-ever women’s featherweight boxing gold medal with a unanimous decision over the Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio.

Irie became the first female boxer to win a medal for Japan when she secured the first gold of the Tokyo boxing tournament by sweeping the third round on all five judges’ cards at the Kokugikan Arena. Irie’s crisper punches won over the judges in a bout with plenty of clinching.

Petecio settled for the Philippines’ first boxing medal of any kind since 1996, but Manny Pacquiao’s home nation is in contention for at least two more medals in Tokyo.

Olympic medal count

China32201668

ROC13211751

Japan1961136

Updated Aug. 3, 12:14 p.m. UTCFull medal table

Featherweight was one of two women’s weight classes added to the Olympics in Tokyo. The women’s field also was expanded to 100 fighters from 36 in its first two Olympics.

Italy’s Irma Testa and Britain’s Karriss Artingstall won the division’s inaugural bronze medals.

___

CANOEING

Cuba won a surprise gold medal in the men’s canoe double 1,000 meters, ahead of China and Germany.

Germany had won the event at five of the last seven Olympic games and Sebastian Brendel had been in the German boat for gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

But the race developed into a battle between Cuba and China over the final 500 meters. Cuba’s Serguey Torres Madrigal and Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez edged across the line to win by 0.2 seconds.

The Cuban duo had won silver at the world championships in 2019, but Cuba hadn’t medaled in this event at the Olympics since 2000.

Germany won bronze to earn a medal in the events for the seventh consecutive Olympics.

___

CYCLING

WOMEN’S TEAM PURSUIT

Germany became the first women’s pursuit team to beat Britain in an Olympic final, breaking its own world record with a time of 4:04.259 in track cycling at the Izu Velodrome.

The team of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroege led the British by nearly 2 seconds by the midway point of the 4,000-meter race and never looked back. The British wound up finishing in 4:10.607.

Britain had won the gold medal the previous three Summer Olympics.

The world champion Americans led the whole way in beating Canada for the bronze medal.

MEN’S TEAM SPRINT

The Netherlands romped past Britain in Olympic-record time to win the men’s team sprint at the Izu Velodrome.

The team of Jeffrey Hoogland, Roy van den Berg and Harrie Lavreysen stopped the clock in 41.369 seconds to easily beat the British, who had claimed the last three gold medals in the three-lap race.

The British team of Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny led by the slimmest margins after the first lap but was unable to keep up the pace. The Dutch pulled after the second lap and wound up easing up across the finish line.

The British finished in a time of 44.589 seconds.

France easily beat Australia in the matchup for the bronze medal.

___

DIVING

Xie Siyi and Wang Zongyuan have given China another 1-2 finish in Olympic diving, taking gold and silver in men’s 3-meter springboard.

The Chinese divers held the top two spots after both the preliminaries and the semifinals, and it was more of the same in the finals.

Xie broke down in tears when marks for his final dive were posted, a string of 9.0s and 9.5s that clinched the gold with 558.75 points. Wang came over to give his teammate a hug.

The biggest drama was for the silver, but Wang nailed his final dive to hold off Britain’s Jack Laugher with 534.90.

Laugher was only 2.05 points behind Wang going to the final round but over-rotated his entry a bit, leaving him with the bronze at 518.00.

Long the world’s dominant diving nation, China has been near-perfect at the Tokyo Aquatic Center with five gold medals in six events.

___

GYMNASTICS

MEN’S PARALLEL BARS

Zou Jingyuan of China captured gold on parallel bars. Zou’s winning score of 16.233 was the highest on any event by any gymnast during the nine days of competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Zou topped qualifying with a score of 16.166 but went even higher in the finals, giving him a gold to go with the bronze he won in the team competition last week.

Lukas Dauser of Germany grabbed silver after posting a 15.700, just ahead of Ferhat Arican of Turkey, who took bronze.

American Sam Mikulak, competing in his third Olympics, finished sixth in the eight-man final. The 28-year-old Mikulak is retiring following a career in which he won six U.S. titles.

___

KAYAKING

WOMEN’S

New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington took two gold medals by winning the canoe sprint women’s kayak double 500 with boatmate Caitlin Regal, and the sprint 200 alone.

In the double race, the Kiwis led by half a boat length at 250 meters and never let up their pace.

Poland won the silver medal nearly a full second behind the New Zealand boat. Hungary took bronze.

In the single, Carrington bolted out of the start and had a lead of half a boat length barely 50 meters into the race. She beat Spain’s Teresa Portela of Spain by 0.76 seconds.

Emma Aastrand Jorgensen of Denmark won the bronze medal.

Carrington is also a medal favorite in the kayak 500 single and fours later this week.

MEN’S

Hungary finished 1-2 in the men’s kayak 1,000 as Balint Kopasz dominated the final 250 meters to pull away for the gold medal. Adam Varga finished second.

Kopasz came in as the reigning world champion and was locked in a tough battle with Fernando Pimenta of Portugal over the first 750 meters before his final push to the win. Varga edged Pimenta by 0.047 seconds at the finish for the silver medal.

___

TRACK AND FIELD

WOMEN’S LONG JUMP

Malaika Mihambo of Germany took the top spot in the women’s long jump with a 7-meter leap on her final attempt and edged U.S. veteran Brittney Reese for the Olympic gold medal.

Mihambo won the world championship title in 2019 and finished just off the podium in fourth place at the 2016 Olympics.

The 34-year-old Reese now has back-to-back Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Games and from Rio de Janeiro after winning the title at London in 2012.

The four-time world champion had the chance to win with the final jump of the competition but couldn’t improve on her best mark of 6.97 meters.

Ese Brume of Nigeria, who led after the first round and was in top spot again after the fourth, also finished on 6.97-meters and took bronze on a countback.

MEN’S HURDLES

Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 45.94 to crack the old mark by .76.

One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype. Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, a mark that also beat the record Warholm set last month.

This time, it was good for only second. Warholm flashed that trademark look of amazement when he crossed the line first. Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third and six of the eight runners broke either a world, continental or national record.

___

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
293K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Fernando Pimenta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Summer Olympics#Gold Medals#Boxing#Combat#Ap#German#Cuban#British#Americans#Men S#Dutch#Chinese#Kiwis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
Country
Cuba
Country
Portugal
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
WorldThe Guardian

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: athletics, basketball, GB’s 16th gold and more – live!

An email from Nicholas Tilson, on a rare achievement for France. France have managed to qualify teams in the men’s handball, basketball and volleyball finals. This is the first time this has happened since the Soviet Union did it in 1988. To add to that, the women’s handball and basketball teams play their semi-finals tomorrow.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
EconomyVice

Timeshare Owners Are Furious That Migrants Are Staying in Their Empty Holiday Homes

Holiday Club Puerto Calma presents itself as a paradise for winter sun-seekers. The palm tree-lined complex of holiday apartments has views over the harbour of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, a resort town on Gran Canaria – the volcanic Spanish island marooned in the Atlantic, 150km from the northwest coast of Africa where temperatures stay in the high-teens and low 20s even in the winter months and it rarely rains.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
Sportsbuckinghamshirelive.com

Tokyo 2020: Bucks-born cyclist wins silver medal at Olympics

Buckinghamshire-born cyclist Josie Knight has won silver at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old, who was born near Aylesbury, took second place alongside Katie Archibald, Neah Evans and her hero Laura Kenny in the women’s team pursuit final, losing out to Germany. The quarter broke the world record in the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy