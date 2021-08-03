Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Rapper Dizzee Rascal charged with assault in London

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHEiT_0bGCEnMT00
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, Dizzee Rascal poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2020 in London. The Metropolitan Police said late Monday Aug. 2, 2021, rapper Dizzee Rascal was charged with assault after an incident in London that left a woman with minor injuries. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault after an incident in London that left a woman with minor injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said late Monday that the 36-year-old, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, was charged after the incident at a residential address in Streatham, southeast London, on June 8.

The force said officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.

The rapper is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court in south London on Sept. 3. Police did not provide further details.

According to his website, Mills is on the lineup to perform at music festivals in London in August.

Mills is a pioneer of grime, a genre of electronic rap, and became the youngest artist to win Britain’s Mercury Prize with his debut “Boy in da Corner” in 2003.

He was honored with a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2020 for his services to music.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dizzee Rascal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#South London#Music Festival#Ap#The Metropolitan Police#Mercury Prize
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldBBC

Verphy Kudi: Mum left girl to die to party for 6 days

A mother who left her daughter alone to starve to death as she partied for six days has been jailed. Verphy Kudi admitted the manslaughter of 20-month-old Asiah Kudi, who was left at her Brighton flat as she celebrated her 18th birthday in December 2019. She travelled to London and...
Musiczapgossip.com

Dizzee Rascal thinks Glastonbury were too scared to let him headline

Dizzee Rascal doesn’t think Glastonbury Festival bosses had the “confidence” to let him headline. The ‘Bonkers’ hitmaker has played the Worthy Farm event several times over the years but never been put at the top of the bill, and he thinks 2010 was a missed opportunity when U2 had to drop out due to Bono suffering a back injury.
Celebrities90min.com

Joey Barton charged with assault

Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating after a woman suffered head injuries in an incident back in June 2020. An incident occured at a house in Kew, south west London on June 2 and Barton was arrested that day, bailed pending further inquiries, and then subsequently charged.
WorldPosted by
rolling out

T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

Rap mogul T.I. was reportedly arrested in The Netherlands while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Tomeka “Tiny” Harris. The music power couple had sojourned in Italy to commemorate the 11th year since that the two exchanged vows. While in Europe, the couple decided to trek on over to Amsterdam, where the Grand Hustle boss ran into the local police — literally.
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

This video of the Queen telling off Prince William is going viral

As well as being, well, the most recognisable monarch in the world, the Queen is still a normal mother, grandmother and great-grandmother behind closed doors - and she's proven just that in this latest viral clip. A newly resurfaced video shows the Queen telling off her grandson Prince William (in...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Whole neighborhood turns up to wave goodbye to couple arrested for harassing the community

A video making the rounds of the internet this week shows how an entire neighborhood in Grayson County north of Dallas, gathered to wave goodbye to their annoying neighbors. The video, posted by TikTok by a user named jessikadykeee, detailed how a couple had been allegedly "harassing" the entire community and was ultimately hauled off to jail. "Bye bye... [Wife's] charges: assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. Husband: deadly misconduct, resisting arrest," the video caption read. Having accumulated over 8.7 million views on TikTok alone, the clip was also shared to Reddit's popular r/Trashy page, with the caption: "Satisfying end to a couple."
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause of Death Revealed

In April, news broke about the shocking death of Vine star Adam Perkins. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by “E! News,” Perkins died of accidental “multiple drug intoxication.”. The drugs found in his system were fentanyl, flualprazolam, mitragynine, ethanol, and cocaine.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead shares emotional family news

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead brought his fans to tears this week after he documented his emotional reunion with his children after nearly a year apart. The Wheeler Dealers star finally made it back home to the UK after travel restrictions amid the pandemic forced him to stay in America for the past 12 months. The last time Ant saw his children in person was in late summer 2020.
Behind Viral VideosHOT 97

Famous TikTok Star Dies In Tragic ‘Freak Accident’

TikTok star, Timbo The Redneck, has tragically passed away. Timbo whose real name is Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident om Wednesday (August 4). According to reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts when he was thrown from the vehicle. His friend Tony, shared the news via YouTube. He says, “he passed away. He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

As the 'Earfquake' spitter publicly admits he's got a crush on The Lox's former member following the trio's 'Verzuz' battle with Dipset, many accuse the Odd Future co-founder of being disrespectful to the straight artist. AceShowbiz - Tyler, the Creator has found a new interest in Jadakiss following the latter's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy