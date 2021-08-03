Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professor Dr Ger Graus OBE Joins Hello Genius

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Genius, an AI-powered learning system designed to foster closer bonds and empower greater connectivity between parents and their children through personalized learning experiences, announced today the appointment of Professor Dr Ger Graus OBE as a Board Director.

Professor Graus is a renowned figure in the field of education. In 2014 he was made an Honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to children and since 2017 he has held the position of the first Global Director of Education at KidZania. Designed to empower and inspire children, KidZania allows youngsters to experience the world of work through role-play.

Before this, in 2007, he became the founding Chief Executive of the Children's University. Under his leadership, the Children's University became a multiple-award winning international charity. In 2019, Dr. Graus was invited to become a Visiting Professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics in Moscow, Russia.

Lee Daley, chairman and chief strategy and marketing officer of Hello Genius said, "It was one of the great joys of my life to partner with Sir Ken Robinson on the vision and development of Hello Genius. His passing turned off a light that shone very brightly on the world. Meeting Professor Ger Graus has been equally as remarkable for the partners and board of Hello Genius. His passion for creating better child outcomes through learning, his understanding of the critical role of parents and family in building strong and confident children and the sheer force of his creativity and commitment to children make Professor Graus a great successor to Sir Ken as the guiding light of our learning platform. Hello Genius could not wish for a better partner and director."

Sir Ken Robinson (1950-2020) was one of the most famous thinkers, advocates and voices for change in education of the late 20th Century. Globally recognized and awarded for his services to education, the arts and innovation, his books on children, schools and learning sold millions of copies worldwide. The most watched TED speaker in history, his call for change in the industrialized one-size-fits-all model education to a more personalized approach to learning that celebrated individuality, diversity and creativity set in motion global changes in approaches to education which are still being felt today on all continents. He served as the inspiration and guide to the Hello Genius platform and as a Board Director of the company before his untimely passing in 2020.

Professor Graus commented, "It is a privilege and pleasure to work alongside Lee and Jack, as well as such a brilliant and eclectic mix of Board Members and Advisers to deliver this extraordinary, innovative, child and family focused, world-changing learning platform. In my mind Hello Genius is about widening horizons through learning experiences in both the virtual and the physical worlds, and through marrying education and entertainment. Hello Genius is where these environments become teachers. The fact that through Hello Genius we will address all this as a family matter fills me with both hope and joy. 'Children can only aspire to what they know exists' is my mantra and Hello Genius' contribution to raising expectations and empowering children to write their own narrative of the possible is to me its crowning glory."

Ger Graus' research into the aspirations of children globally has become the centerpiece of his work and has influenced the educational and human resources thinking of many.

Ger was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Staffordshire University in 2011 and was made an Adjunct Fellow by the University of Adelaide in 2013. In 2018, he was granted the Education Leadership Award by the World Education Congress in Mumbai, India and in 2018 he was appointed as Academic Leader at the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Mexico.

Professor Graus now works with and advises organizations globally on the learning agenda, including the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), WISE as part of the Qatar Foundation, the UK Information Commissioner's Office, as well as the business world.

He is a member of the Bett Global Education Council, Junior Achievement Worldwide's Global Council, Advises the Fondazione Reggio Children, and has been invited by His Highness Sheikh Hamadan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Price of Dubai, to help shape the future of education in Dubai as a member of the Dubai Future Councils.

In his book Natural Born Learners, the author Alex Beard says of Professor Graus: "In learning terms, Ger Graus is Jean-Jacques Rousseau meets Willy Wonka."

Hello Genius serves to make parents a partner to their children as they learn and reveal their talents and interests, building a greater sense of collaboration through shared learning experiences. The integrated system of connected parent and child apps identify the individual uniqueness of each child through an adaptive, nonlinear learning journey, while providing parents with insights, opportunities and resources to engage with their child based on his or her preferences. The system's sophisticated technology utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to adapt and deliver a tailored learning fortified by distinctive features that initiate a new paradigm in how learning is shaped around the child.

Hello Genius is currently in an early release phase and available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores. The Hello Genius full suite of apps and bespoke content management system for Hello Genius partners will be activated on August 31 st, 2021 after over three years of consumer testing and development. For more information on Hello Genius visit, HelloGenius.com .

ABOUT HELLO GENIUSHello Genius, established in 2020, is a technology platform providing children with safe pathways to develop their interests and abilities through various fields of knowledge across the web, while presenting parents and guardians with profound insights into what captures their child's unique passions, gifts and motivations. The dynamic technology deploys artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to uncover a deeper understanding of the child. The multimodal platform bridges the digital and physical worlds of personal learning and human connection, and enhances knowledge, skills and creativity for children and their parents to explore together. Hello Genius' commitment to making equal learning opportunities available to everyone irrespective of their circumstances is the cornerstone of its software. More information is available at HelloGenius.com .

ABOUT G3NIU7 INC.G3NIU7 Inc. is a learning technology company founded in 2017 by Jack Lee, chief executive officer, and Lee Daley, chairman and chief strategist, to pioneer dynamic innovations in adaptive and preference-based learning. Its core technology system utilizes sophisticated artificial intelligence, machine learning, dynamic content delivery and bespoke algorithms in order to optimize learning opportunities and generate sophisticated data analytics and insights on the learner. G3NIU7 Inc. strives to build technologies that will revolutionize the dynamics of learning for individuals and communities around the world in order to help people achieve the means to prosper and to adapt to changing circumstances throughout their lives. Hello Genius targeted at parents and young children is the first product to be built on the G3NIU7 Inc technology platform. For more information, visit G3NIU7.com .

Media Contact Samantha Preece samantha@sp-communciations.co.uk07794873505

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professor-dr-ger-graus-obe-joins-hello-genius-301346555.html

SOURCE Hello Genius

