Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Spaulding Ridge Secures OneStream Software's Platinum Partner Level Status

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream Software today announced Spaulding Ridge has become a Platinum level implementation partner. As a Platinum partner, OneStream recognizes Spaulding Ridge's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients.

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform that simplifies and aligns financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality. OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation and reconciliation between multiple products, applications or modules, and makes non-integrated CPM suites a thing of the past.

"Enabling our clients to achieve optimal operational and business performance through best-in-cloud applications is at the core of who we are as a company. OneStream offers transformative solutions for financial consolidation, financial data quality, and financial reporting. Our platinum partnership reflects the value our clients see with their OneStream solution," says Emil Fernandez, Partner, Spaulding Ridge.

"We are thrilled to announce Spaulding Ridge has achieved Platinum level partner status," said Stephanie Cramp, senior vice president of Global Alliances at OneStream Software. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. Spaulding Ridge's new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream's unified solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

  • Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.
  • Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.
  • Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 750 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 850 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spaulding-ridge-secures-onestream-softwares-platinum-partner-level-status-301346884.html

SOURCE Spaulding Ridge, LLC

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Platinum#Kkr#Cpm#Kkr#D1 Capital Partners#Tiger Global#Igsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Labor Management System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Honeywell Intelligrated, SAP SE, Oracle

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Labor Management System Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Labor Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Remote IT Monitoring, Cloud Cybersecurity Strategies: How MSPs May Evolve

Within the traditional MSP market, demand for RMM (remote monitoring and management) software remains strong. But how might managed IT service providers (MSPs) evolve to more effectively support cloud infrastructure, cloud applications and associated cybersecurity needs?. New clues continue to surface from Datadog, a fast-growing provider of SaaS-based monitoring tools...
Businessaithority.com

Venzee Secures New Partnership After Customer Promotes Venzee’s AI Platform to Their Retailer Partner

Venzee Technologies Inc., the leading Artificial Intelligence Platform for Product Data, announced a new partnership with a major US-based specialty retailer serving the furniture and homeware market. According to John Abrams, CEO of Venzee, “This partnership grew out of a highly successful implementation of Venzee’s Mesh Connector™ technology that significantly...
Computerswccftech.com

VPN Unlimited & Infosec4TC Platinum Cyber Security Course Membership Lifetime Access Is Up For A Huge Offer

Two things will never fail you. Membership access to a platform that will help you learn new skills and a good VPN will keep your online activity completely private. Wccftech is offering a combo deal on the VPN Unlimited & Infosec4TC Platinum Cyber Security Course Membership Lifetime Access. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail of it as soon as you can.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Digital Transformation In Banking Market is Booming Worldwide | Fiserv, IBM, Microsoft

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Transformation In Banking Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Transformation In Banking Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Transformation In Banking Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Artificial Intelligence In Big Data Analytics And IoT Market 2021-2026: Data Mining And Automation, Automated Planning, Monitoring, And Scheduling, & Data Storage And Customer Intelligence

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Enters Into $20 Million Unsecured Credit Facility

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (the "Fund") (KMF) - Get Report announced that it entered into a $20 million unsecured revolving credit facility ("Bank Facility") with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). The three-year Bank Facility matures on August 6, 2024, and borrowings under the Bank Facility will bear interest at a rate of 1-month LIBOR plus 1.35%. The Fund will pay a commitment fee of 0.20% per annum on any unused amounts of the Bank Facility. As of August 6, 2021, the Fund did not have any borrowings under the Bank Facility.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

AMERCO Announces Fifteenth Annual Virtual Analyst And Investor Meeting

RENO, Nev., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company will hold its fifteenth annual virtual analyst and investor meeting on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. Arizona time ( 2 p.m. Eastern Time).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing August 9, 2021

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (TRONU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing August 9, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 18,500,000 units, completed on June 21, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "TRONU," and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "TRON" and "TRONW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NSAV ANNOUNCES IT'S ON SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY'S LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE

London, England, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company is on target for Monday's (August 9, 2021) launch of its wholly-owned Cryptocurrency Exchange, which will carry the NSAV brand name. The launch will officially mark the Company's entrance into the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market and make NSAV only the second U.S. publicly traded company to own a Cryptocurrency Exchange, following the Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com/ IPO in April, which valued Coinbase at over $85 billion.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

CORRECTION -- Hill International, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA and MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Thursday, August 5th by Hill International (HIL) - Get Report, please note that in the headline, $6 Billion should have read $5 Billion. The corrected release follows:. Hill International Awarded Five-Year Program Management Contract to Support...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Smart Grid Sensors Market | Analyzing Growth In Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the smart grid sensors market to grow by USD 122.47 million at almost 10% during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and information on various vendors including ABB Ltd.( Switzerland) , Arteche Group( Spain) , Eaton Corporation Plc(US) , General Electric Co.(US) , Honeywell International Inc.(US) , Hubbell Inc.(US) , International Business Machines Corp.(US) , Itron Inc.(US) , Mitsubishi Electric Corp.( Japan) , and Xylem Inc. (US).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ManpowerGroup Announces New Share Repurchase Program

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (MAN) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to 4 million shares of its common stock. The new repurchase program is in addition to the share...
Industrytechgig.com

Olam revamps global IT infrastructure with Nutanix Hybrid Cloud

Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing, today said Olam International. Ltd. transformed its global infrastructure by using the. environment that connects farmers and customers and drives data-driven decisions across its value chain. Olam is a leading food and agri-business, supplying food ingredients, feed and fibre to thousands of customers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy