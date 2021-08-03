Cancel
Restaurants

Marco's Pizza celebrates National Sandwich Month with contest

Pizza Marketplace
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarco's Pizza, a delivery and carry-out chain, is enticing customers to get creative and honor National Sandwich Month with a contest called Marco's Pizza Mash-Up: What Sandwich Do You Crave as a Pizza? This month, through August 31, pizza and sandwich lovers can weigh in, sharing what sandwich they wish they could enjoy as a pizza, according to a company press release.

