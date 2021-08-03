Marco's Pizza celebrates National Sandwich Month with contest

There seems to be a celebration for just about every food, beverage, occupation, and animal these days. For example, did you know that March 4 is National Pound Cake Day? Were you aware that you are free to indulge in all the sweet frozen treats during July, aka National Ice Cream Month? Don't forget to dive into your favorite book on November 1, which just so happens to be National Authors' Day, or snuggle with your BFFs during the first full week of May, aka National Pet Week. Chances are something or someone you love has their very own special day.