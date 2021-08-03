Marco's Pizza celebrates National Sandwich Month with contest

Family-Style Pizza Franchise Jumps 47 Spots on Restaurant Business’ 2021 List of Highest-Grossing Restaurant Chains; and 33 Spots on NRN’s Annual Top 500 Report. July 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, is proud to announce it has been named to two coveted industry lists for its outstanding 2020 performance. Climbing 47 spots to #140 on Restaurant Business’ Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Mountain Mike’s saw considerable gains last year in system sales ($206 million; up 13.3%), units (228; up 6.0%) and AUV ($947; up 7%). The brand’s banner sales year also propelled it to a much higher ranking on the prestigious Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN) Top 500 report, jumping 33 spots to #156 based on domestic systemwide sales. These accolades follow hot on the heels of Mountain Mike’s reporting Q1 2021 as its best sales quarter in the brand’s 43-year history, with same store sales up 23.4%.
