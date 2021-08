China has launched a stern attack against the US over a decision to provide Hongkongers with a safe haven, in a direct rebuke to the National Security Law imposed by Beijing that threatens to strip the city from its autonomous status.The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson in Hong Kong condemned the decision as a “plot to oppose China and stir up trouble in the city”.China’s anger came hours after US President Joe Biden issued an order allowing people from Hong Kong, who are already US residents, to stay in the country for 18 months as a response to Beijing’s crackdown on...