Florida State

Florida troopers reminding drivers to ‘move over’ for emergency vehicles along I-75

By FOX 13 news staff
fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. - For those traveling in Sarasota and Manatee counties, drivers may notice a few extra patrol vehicles during Tuesday’s drive. Florida Highway Patrol will be out in full force along Interstate 75 to remind people to move over for emergency vehicles and service vehicles. Drivers are asked to move over to a further lane or slow down by 20 miles per hour if you can’t move over safely.

