Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sales Account Manager Sues Street Fleet For Alleged Sexual Harassment, Sex-Based Discrimination, Retaliation, And Breach Of Contract

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keaton Kilkenny, a prolific Sales Account Manager for Street Fleet for nearly six years, has sued the company in Ramsey County alleging sexual harassment, sex-based discrimination, retaliation, and breach of contract. She is represented by Lead Counsel Larry Schaefer at Schaefer Halleen, LLC, a Minneapolis-based Firm recognized nationally for its expertise in this field.

According to Mr. Schaefer, Ms. Kilkenny's legal claims stem from her constructive discharge and the illegal and pervasive treatment she was subjected to for years before the working conditions became intolerable. Ms. Kilkenny alleges that Street Fleet leadership fostered a workplace culture favoring males while subjecting herself to dramatically worse treatment. Ms. Kilkenny frequently complained about such treatment, but Street Fleet took insufficient remedial action to put an end to the harassment. To make matters worse, Street Fleet reneged on a promise to provide Ms. Kilkenny three-months' paid leave despite her being advised by medical professionals that she was suffering significant emotional and physical trauma directly related to her employment with Street Fleet. This was in direct retaliation for Ms. Kilkenny notifying Street Fleet of her serious concerns.

The Complaint alleges that despite being subjected to physical, emotional, and psychological abuse, Ms. Kilkenny was a tremendously successful Sales Account Manager for Street Fleet throughout her tenure. She brought in many large accounts, including Amazon Prime, DHL Express, and DHL Ecommerce, even as Street Fleet unlawfully withheld commissions.

The Complaint also alleges that despite her excellent work, Ms. Kilkenny's complaints about Director of Operations Patrick Ferret and others were effectively ignored. Mr. Ferret had a history of harassment toward Ms. Kilkenny, culminating in a May 2021 incident where he cornered Ms. Kilkenny in his office, physically touched her knowing she did not consent, and engaged in other bizarre behavior before Ms. Kilkenny, visibly in tears, was able to break free.

"Ms. Kilkenny has suffered extreme emotional distress directly caused by the harassment she experienced at Street Fleet. This company has long known of the inappropriate conduct of Mr. Ferret, but it continued to allow him to harass Ms. Kilkenny. Ultimately, the harassment became too much to bear. We are confident that by coming forward, Ms. Kilkenny will give strength to other women who have similarly experienced their own 'Me Too' moment," states Larry Schaefer. "We are also confident that many of Ms. Kilkenny's customers and co-workers will step forward to serve as witnesses, as Mr. Ferret's unlawful treatment toward Ms. Kilkenny was obvious and apparent."

"We intend to hold Street Fleet fully accountable for the treatment of Ms. Kilkenny, which culminated in her constructive discharge. Street Fleet has a culture of inappropriate workplace conduct, and it must understand that sex-based harassment is illegal, intolerable, and a bad business practice," asserts Mr. Schaefer. "Entrepreneurial and ambitious women like Ms. Kilkenny deserve respect, and their complaints should be taken very seriously. When companies fail to do so, they must be held accountable."

CONTACT:

Lawrence P. Schaefer Schaefer Halleen, LLC(612) 294-2601 (direct)(612) 816-5388 (cell) lschaefer@schaeferhalleen.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-account-manager-sues-street-fleet-for-alleged-sexual-harassment-sex-based-discrimination-retaliation-and-breach-of-contract-301346535.html

SOURCE Schaefer Halleen, LLC

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Harass#Account Manager#Minneapolis#Street Fleet#Lead Counsel#Schaefer Halleen Llc#Complaint#Amazon#Dhl Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Westport, CTWestport News

Former Westport employee sues Starbucks over alleged racial discrimination

WESTPORT — A former Starbucks supervisor has filed a federal lawsuit against the coffee giant, alleging the company “did nothing” to protect him from a customer who repeatedly called him racial slurs. Dayshawn Rodriguez, who worked at the Parker Harding Plaza Starbucks in Westport, claims in his complaint filed in...
Edwardsville, ILMadison County Record

Suit alleges lessee breached contract by interfering with business relationships

EDWARDSVILLE — A spa and salon studio alleges one of its lessees breached their contract by soliciting other lessees, which interfered with their business relationships. Bodies Kneaded Inc., filed a complaint Aug. 2 in the Madison County Circuit Court against Linda Payton alleging breach of contract and tortious interference with prospective advantage.
San Mateo County, CAKRON4

San Mateo sues management consulting company; alleges pushing opioid sales

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) – San Mateo County has filed a lawsuit against McKinsey & Company, alleging that the consulting firm helped push opioid sales in the county. Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy LLP, the law firm representing the county, alleges that McKinsey helped opioid manufacturers increase drug sales by serving as marketing advisor to companies like Purdue Pharma.
LawTimes Daily

Fox employee alleges harassment, discrimination in lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate producer on Monday filed a lawsuit against Fox News Network, saying he was discriminated against because of his gender and subjected to unwelcome attention from an on-air personality. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Valley Grove, WVWest Virginia Record

H.P. Excavating sues business for breach of contract

WHEELING — H.P. Excavating is suing a Valley Grove business alleging that it breached its contract. H.P. Excavating filed the lawsuit against Lloyd Klages, Lloyd Klages LLC and Jeffrey B. Powers. The plaintiff claims it entered into an oral contract with the defendants in 2017 in which the plaintiff agreed...
Santa Ana, CAABA Journal

Federal prosecutor alleges retaliation for complaints about discrimination and racist statements

An assistant U.S. attorney in Santa Ana, California, has filed a lawsuit alleging retaliation for complaining about discrimination and racist statements by managers. Charles Pell’s July 28 amended complaint says he consistently received outstanding ratings in his performance reviews before 2019. Around 2020, a proposed “outstanding” rating was overruled by management, including then-U.S. Attorney Nicola Hanna of the Central District of California. His new rating was “successful.”
Labor Issuesbuzzfeednews.com

Activision Blizzard Employees Walked Out Over Discrimination And Harassment Allegations

Employees of Activision Blizzard staged a walkout on Wednesday to protest the company's response to a lawsuit alleging a culture of harassment and discrimination toward women. Workers planned to walk off the job — whether at home or at the company's campus in California — starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Four demands were distributed by organizers on social media: an end to mandatory arbitration clauses, better policies for hiring and promotions, public compensation data, and a third-party audit.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Piedmont Lithium Inc. F/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report securities from March 16, 2018 through July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 21, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ITRM ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Iterum Therapeutics Plc Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) - Get Report securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive ("Class Period") have until October 4, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Iterum class action lawsuit. The Iterum class action lawsuit charges Iterum and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Iterum class action lawsuit was commenced on August 5, 2021 in the Northern District of Illinois and is captioned Klein v. Iterum Therapeutics plc, No. 21-cv-04181.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Cravath Delays Office Reopening, Will Allow Some Remote Work

Cravath Swaine & Moore is delaying office reopening until Oct. 18. Firm also allowing attorneys to work remotely six days a month. Cravath Swaine & Moore is delaying its office reopening and allowing its workforce six days per month of remote work, as law firms rethink their return to office plans in the face of the surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy