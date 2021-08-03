Cancel
Environment

Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3

By Brian Goode
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice weather will hold for a couple more days but we will gradually shift that wind around from the south and increase the heat and moisture into the air. The next question will be any triggers to get the t-storms to focus and develop. That part doesn’t look at promising into the weekend as it stands now. So just your typical pop-up t-storms it appears. Hey, we’ll take it!

