Adult career, vocational rehabilitation offices reopen across New York State
NEW YORK (WWTI) — Under certain COVID-19 protocols, offices that provide adult career, education and rehabilitation services reopened on Monday. This was confirmed by New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa when she announced that all New York State Education Department’s Adult Career and Continuing Education Services Vocational Rehabilitation Offices would reopen on an appointment basis on August 2.www.informnny.com
Comments / 0