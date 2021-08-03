Cancel
Adult career, vocational rehabilitation offices reopen across New York State

By Isabella Colello
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WWTI) — Under certain COVID-19 protocols, offices that provide adult career, education and rehabilitation services reopened on Monday. This was confirmed by New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa when she announced that all New York State Education Department’s Adult Career and Continuing Education Services Vocational Rehabilitation Offices would reopen on an appointment basis on August 2.

