You're more likely to be happy with your Binance Coin purchase if you avoid these common mistakes. If you've been checking the charts, looking for which crypto to invest in, Binance Coin (BNB) is probably one you've noticed. It has had spectacular results in 2021, going from under $40 at the start of the year to nearly $700 in May. Because of a down market the last two months, it now sits below $300.