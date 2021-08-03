Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept: The Design Experiment of Two Detroit Brands
A watch, a duffle bag, and a bike seat each served as inspiration for the Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept. Shinola is one of Detroit’s most iconic brands, known for its luxury watches, fine leather goods, and a hotel downtown on Woodward Avenue. There is even a Shinola-themed Monopoly game. For this Aviator concept, Lincoln teamed up with Shinola to show each brand’s signature styling cues.www.automoblog.net
