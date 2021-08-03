Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept: The Design Experiment of Two Detroit Brands

Nick Stark Design has revealed plans for a new 64 metre superyacht concept, which puts ocean views at the heart of the design. Named Project Grace, the designer has focused on how the interior can maximise views for guests on board. "It's easy to forget that owners experience the yacht from the inside out – a stunning silhouette is a thing of beauty, but for most of your time on board you will be looking out, not in. Attention to glazing detail is crucial,” explained Nick Stark, the yacht's naval architect and stylist.