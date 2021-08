As he defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was beaten and tased, he testified before a House select committee. Fanone, 40, described being dragged into the crowd, stripped of his badge, and threatened with chants to "kill him with his own gun." He said he fell unconscious, suffered a heart attack, and was later diagnosed with a concussion, a brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.