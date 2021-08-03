Cancel
Financial Reports

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.1 million. The Houston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $169.9 million in the period. Great Lakes Dredge &...

Financial Reports
MySanAntonio

Lithium Americas Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Lithium Americas Corp. shares have increased nearly 10% since the beginning of...
Financial Reports
Fresno Bee

Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Financial Reports
modernreaders.com

$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reports
modernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reports
the-journal.com

Farmland Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) on Wednesday reported a loss in funds from operations in its second quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Denver, said it had a funds...
Financial Reports
MySanAntonio

Black Diamond Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. The work force housing and...
Financial Reports
Middletown Press

Mountain Province: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. The diamond mining company posted revenue of $61.2 million...
Financial Reports
Kansas City Star

ConocoPhillips: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ConocoPhillips (COP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.09 billion. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.27 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...
Income Tax
digitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Columbus, OH
MySanAntonio

Component Hardware Group Announces New USA Distribution Center in Columbus, Ohio and New Corporate Headquarters in Matawan, New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Component Hardware Group, a global market leader of innovative design solutions and manufacturer of industrial components and assemblies in food service, healthcare, construction, commercial services and institutions, is pleased to announce that after 40 years of continued growth at their current Lakewood, NJ location, found that their business has outgrown the available warehouse space. As a result, Component Hardware Group is pleased to announce that effective September 1, 2021, they will be opening a new, state-of-the art, distribution center in Columbus, Ohio. The addition of this more geographically central location will reduce delivery times for a greater percentage of their USA customer base and will give Component Hardware Group the much-needed additional warehousing capacity to address the return of demand to their industry and their growing customer base.
Economy
MySanAntonio

The entrepreneur's dilemma: growth or profitability

Who doesn't like to be profitable? You would think that all the parties involved in a company wanted to be, right? Investors could claim dividends; the entrepreneur would not have anxiety that his burnrate will leave him without funds; employees would be assured of receiving their fortnight. What if I told you that there are companies that make a conscious decision not to be profitable, would you believe me? Of course, this decision is made in favor of another of the sacred elixirs of entrepreneurship, which is sometimes the nemesis of profitability: growth at any rate .
Health
MySanAntonio

NFP Forms Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Group, Aligning Specialized Expertise with the Dynamic Needs of Employers

Experienced team to provide OHS, loss control, organizational effectiveness and training services. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions, today announced the formation of its Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Group. Establishing the OHS Group advances NFP’s efforts to deliver the specialized expertise, capabilities and resources clients need to address complex risks across industries, products and programs.
Energy Industry
MySanAntonio

Rig Report: Pioneer is most active operator in Permian, U.S.

A few more rigs dotted the horizon nationwide as activity inches higher. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes, which has been tracking the US rig count since the 1940s, and data analytics firm Enverus reported Friday the US rig count rose three to 491, 244 more rigs than the 247 at work last August as the rig count neared its record low of 244.

