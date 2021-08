Last month, the European Commission — the executive branch of the European Union — unveiled a package of 13 policy proposals collectively aimed at cutting 55 percent of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. Aptly (or awkwardly) named “Fit for 55,” the proposals set out concrete measures that the E.U. can take to meet its legally binding 2030 emissions goal. “Fit for 55” would update current legislation, which is not sufficient to meet the official E.U. goal of neutrality by 2050.