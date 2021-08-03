Cancel
Moovit puts a Spin on e-scooter hire in UK and Europe

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoovit app users will soon be able to find e-scooters operated by Ford unit Spin in some European cities. Spin, Ford’s micromobility subsidiary, and Intel owned Moovit are working together in three European countries. This deal enables app users to find e-scooters in 23 cities in the UK, Spain and Germany.

