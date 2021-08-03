COBRA KAI Actor Xolo Maridueña in Talks to Star in DC’s BLUE BEETLE
Corba Kai star Xolo Maridueña is in talks to take on the lead role of Jaime Reyes in DC’s HBO Max film adaptation of Blue Beetle. I think the actor is a decent choice for the role. I’ve enjoyed him in Cobra Kai, but this Blue Beetle movie is a much bigger and different kind of production beast, and if he actually pulls it off and delivers a great performance in the role, his career is going to get a big boost of success!geektyrant.com
