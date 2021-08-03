COBRA KAI Actor Xolo Maridueña in Talks to Star in DC’s BLUE BEETLE

Loki star Jonathan Majors has broken his silence on how the Marvel villain is going to change over time. When He Who Remains stepped out of that elevator in Episode 6 of the Disney+ series, fans went through the roof. However, the next time you see Majors on screen, he’ll probably be playing a variant of the same character. The Kang actor discussed this change in Assembled on Disney+. The short documentary covers everything about that season finale of Loki. Majors was a big secret heading into the final week, and it paid off. He Who Remains was basically feeling the effects of so many lifetimes in that citadel alone. That’s why the actor’s performance has this sort of playful looseness to it. He’s basically all-powerful, but also intensely lonely. Fans should know that this probably won’t be the case for the Kang variant that they see next on the big screen.