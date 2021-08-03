Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

COBRA KAI Actor Xolo Maridueña in Talks to Star in DC’s BLUE BEETLE

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorba Kai star Xolo Maridueña is in talks to take on the lead role of Jaime Reyes in DC’s HBO Max film adaptation of Blue Beetle. I think the actor is a decent choice for the role. I’ve enjoyed him in Cobra Kai, but this Blue Beetle movie is a much bigger and different kind of production beast, and if he actually pulls it off and delivers a great performance in the role, his career is going to get a big boost of success!

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xolo Maridueña
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Beetle#Actor#Charm City Kings#Universal#Scarface#Mexican#Scarab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson issues warning to fellow DC stars after completing Black Adam shoot

Dwayne Johnson has issued a warning to his fellow DC stars after completing work on Black Adam.The Hollywood star has finished work on the superhero film. He was originally set to be introduced as the antagonist in Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, but will now make his debut in the standalone.Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directs Johnson in new Disney film Jungle Cruise, Black Adam has completed filming, with the wrestler-turned-actor announcing the news on Twitter.“That a wrap on BLACK ADAM,” he wrote, adding: “Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless...
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
MoviesComicBook

Fast & Furious: Dwayne Johnson Confirms He Won't Return for Future Films

If you were holding out hope that Hobbs would find his way back to the family before the Fast & Furious franchise comes to an end, it's time to start giving up on those dreams. After starring in three mainline Fast & Furious movies, and leading the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff movie with Jason Statham, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears to be done with not only Vin Diesel, but the entire Universal film series.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Adam Producer Weighs in on Potential Appearance of Henry Cavill's Superman

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A showdown between Black Adam and Superman on the big screen definitely sounds like a money match but with Henry Cavill's DC Extended Universe status still in doubt, the potential clash between the two god-like characters continues to feel like a massive daydream. However, there have been rumors circulating all over the internet that Cavill is set to make his triumphant return to the franchise in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's standalone Black Adam film.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr. Announces Renewal of His DC Series Sweet Tooth

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Two years since he made his final Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance as Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. continues to break barriers, proving that there is life after Marvel. It came as a huge shock to a lot of fans but RDJ found a new home over at DC Comics and it's looking quite evident that he'll be extending his partnership with Marvel's ultimate rival. To those unaware, Downey is one of the producers of the Netflix show Sweeth Tooth based on the DC Comics series of the same title.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
CelebritiesDen of Geek

Black Adam Set Photos Tease Dwayne Johnson Costume and Massive Scale

Black Adam, the long-gestating Dwayne Johnson DC Extended Universe entry, may have started out as a cold-introduction Shazam spinoff affixed to the stardom of a huge headliner, but the film is poised to become a watershed entry in Warner’s—to put it generously—confusing cinematic continuity. Indeed, besides having today’s biggest action star atop its marquee, the film is set to bring several other notable DC Comics characters to life on the big screen, and, from a technical standpoint, operates on a stunning scale, as Johnson himself has been teasing with a new look at his onscreen costume.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

DC's Dwayne Johnson reveals his Black Adam costume has no padding

Dwayne Johnson has revealed his Black Adam costume has zero padding. The actor will appear as the titular superhero in the upcoming Worlds of DC movie and speaking recently, revealed that initial plans for his costume to be padded were ditched because the Red Notice star is simply too swole.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Big movie breaks for Brendan Fraser, Xolo Maridueña and Mike Colter!

Comeback prince Brendan Fraser (“No Sudden Move”) has snagged two plum roles. Firstly, he’s joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, and Max Barbakow’s “Brothers”. The first, a crime drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemmons, is set up with Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures, and is a crime drama based on the murders of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Since leaving wrestling behind and embracing acting, Dwayne Johnson has not slowed down one bit in Hollywood. The former WWE star has been a part of some of blockbuster movies, and one movie is moving up the streaming charts. Jumanji: The Next Level, the 2019 sequel to the 2017 film...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Marvel's She-Hulk on Disney+ casts Arrow villain actor

Marvel's She-Hulk series on Disney+ has signed up a major actor from the Arrowverse. TheWrap reports that Josh Segarra is the latest significant casting in the upcoming live-action Marvel streaming show, though it's not yet known who he will be playing. Segarra previously dipped into the comic book world with...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Dwayne Johnson announces that Black Adam has wrapped filming

Some 15 years (!) after he was first linked to the role, Dwayne Johnson has taken to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from New Line Cinema and DC Films’ Black Adam as he announces that filming has wrapped on the upcoming comic book adaptation. As you’ll see below, Johnson...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Adam Producer Offers Update After Dwayne Johnson Wrapped As The Villain

Once upon a time, years before he joined the Fast & Furious franchise as Luke Hobbs, WWE superstar-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was approached about playing Black Adam in a Shazam movie. By 2014, Johnson was confirmed to be playing the DC Extended Universe incarnation of the character, and seven years later, the Black Adam movie finally began shooting in the spring. Following Johnson finishing his work on Black Adam a few weeks back, producer Dany Garcia has provided an update on how the upcoming DCEU movie is coming along.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt Reveals Her Strange Pet Name For Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt clearly hit it off on the set of Disney blockbuster Jungle Cruise, with the duo signing on to play a husband-and-wife duo in Netflix comic book adaptation Ball and Chain last year, which focuses on a bickering married couple who gain superpowers from a meteor that forces them to stick together and hash out their differences.
MoviesComicBook

Kang Actor Jonathan Majors Breaks Silence on How the Marvel Villain Will Be Different From Loki Variant

Loki star Jonathan Majors has broken his silence on how the Marvel villain is going to change over time. When He Who Remains stepped out of that elevator in Episode 6 of the Disney+ series, fans went through the roof. However, the next time you see Majors on screen, he’ll probably be playing a variant of the same character. The Kang actor discussed this change in Assembled on Disney+. The short documentary covers everything about that season finale of Loki. Majors was a big secret heading into the final week, and it paid off. He Who Remains was basically feeling the effects of so many lifetimes in that citadel alone. That’s why the actor’s performance has this sort of playful looseness to it. He’s basically all-powerful, but also intensely lonely. Fans should know that this probably won’t be the case for the Kang variant that they see next on the big screen.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Idris Elba Clarifies Early Rumors About His Casting in The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba Clarifies Early Rumors About His Casting in The Suicide Squad. Most of The Suicide Squad’s cast members kept their characters shrouded in secrecy until last summer’s DC FanDome event. However, Idris Elba kept fans in suspense the longest. When he first joined the film in 2019, early reports claimed that Elba was replacing original Suicide Squad star Will Smith as the new Deadshot. Instead, he ended up filling the role of Bloodsport. But according to Elba, the misdirection was very intentional.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Adam star reveals a villain group will be in the DC movie

Black Adam will feature the villain group Intergang, Sarah Shahi has revealed. "I play a character named Adrianna, and she's a freedom fighter that's leading this big resistance against an evil, malicious group called Intergang," Shahi told The Hollywood Reporter. In DC Comics, Intergang are a powerful group of criminals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy