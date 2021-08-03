Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Daseke: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

ADDISON, Texas (AP) _ Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $35.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $404 million in the period.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Dske#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post sales of $75.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.15 million. Gogo posted sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Maximus posted sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Daseke, inc (DSKE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Daseke, inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Good morning, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Daseke's Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021. With us today are Jonathan Shepko, CEO and Board member; Jason Bates, EVP and CFO; John Michell, VP of Treasury and Investor Relations; and Chuck Serianni, Board Chairman. After their prepared remarks, the management team will take your questions. As a reminder, you may now download a PDF of the presentation slides that will accompany the remarks made on today's conference call as indicated in the press release we issued earlier today. You may access these slides in the Investor Relations section of our website.
MarketsMySanAntonio

Trumid Reports July Performance

Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, announced trade volume and user participation highlights for the month of July. Trumid uses innovative technology and product design to bring efficiency, transparency, and liquidity to credit trading. Trumid’s ADV in July was $1.6B, representing a 91% increase year-over-year....
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
MarketsMySanAntonio

I Raised $1.3 Million for My Startup From a Single LinkedIn Post

This isn’t an exaggeration, this really happened. Let me give you some context: The $1.3 million was an investment check. The post was an image. The investment came from someone I’d never spoken to but who sent me a DM. Since this happened, I’ve had time to reflect on what made it possible, and there are some distinct lessons I learned.
Aerospace & DefenseMySanAntonio

Virgin Galactic Restarts Ticket Sales at $450,000 Per Seat

For the first time in years, Virgin Galactic is re-opening ticket sales to people who want to take a ride on its rocket-powered suborbital space plane. The trip will cost them $450,000, which is an increase over previous prices. Single-seat reservations will start at $450,000, but there are also multi-seat...
EconomyMySanAntonio

The entrepreneur's dilemma: growth or profitability

Who doesn't like to be profitable? You would think that all the parties involved in a company wanted to be, right? Investors could claim dividends; the entrepreneur would not have anxiety that his burnrate will leave him without funds; employees would be assured of receiving their fortnight. What if I told you that there are companies that make a conscious decision not to be profitable, would you believe me? Of course, this decision is made in favor of another of the sacred elixirs of entrepreneurship, which is sometimes the nemesis of profitability: growth at any rate .
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

TruTag Technologies To Expand Into Secure Digitization For Clothing

Introducing a fully digitized solution to prevent the sale of counterfeit apparel. TruTag Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of smart medicine and other product identity solutions, today announced that they are extending their award-winning technology to the clothing industry. The Truspect™ technology incorporates “TruTags®,” spectrally-encoded microscopic particles covertly embedded directly onto garments through existing product finishes and sewn-in labels, and authenticated using a common mobile phone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy