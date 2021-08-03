Daseke: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Daseke, inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Good morning, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Daseke's Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021. With us today are Jonathan Shepko, CEO and Board member; Jason Bates, EVP and CFO; John Michell, VP of Treasury and Investor Relations; and Chuck Serianni, Board Chairman. After their prepared remarks, the management team will take your questions. As a reminder, you may now download a PDF of the presentation slides that will accompany the remarks made on today's conference call as indicated in the press release we issued earlier today. You may access these slides in the Investor Relations section of our website.
Comments / 0