In May, Google began implementing new metrics for Google Search ranking — Core Web Vitals — with rollout slated to be complete in August. Core Web Vitals measure page loading, interactivity and visual stability by identifying ranges of performance times for each metric. To then identify the performance of a page or site overall, the 75th percentile measurement is used — if at least 75% of page views meet the “good” threshold, then the site gets strong marks for that metric. Now, publishers are working to understand how to optimize their websites in response to the new metrics, ensuring robust search rankings and improved customer experiences.