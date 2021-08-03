Cancel
Opinion: Youth have a role to play in preventing the next pandemic

By Melina Mahood
 3 days ago
As a student at Princeton University, I felt the weight of the pandemic affecting my life. After losing nearly a year and a half of college experiences and missing out on countless academic, professional and extracurricular opportunities, students and young professionals are mourning the losses of the pandemic. One thing we are left with is a greater understanding of the importance of global health protection, such that we feel a collective sense of responsibility to prevent the next global health crisis from harming us and future generations. With the rise of social media, my generation has grown up with the power of technology and influence. But now, more than ever — spurred by this greater sense of awareness of our future — we are using our platforms to express our need for real change in the wake of the pandemic.

