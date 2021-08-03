Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA: Grading the notable moves from the first day of free agency

By Preston Klaus
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrading the notable moves from the first day of NBA Free Agency. NBA free agency is officially up and running and teams didn’t waste any time in getting the ball rolling. Through day 1, there have been multiple signings, trades, and a few surprises. Multiple teams got offers done on...

sircharlesincharge.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

119K+
Followers
313K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#Birds#Nba Free Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons reportedly waiving two players

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons have made a pair of roster moves. Charania is reporting that the Pistons are waiving G Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis. The Detroit Pistons are waiving guard Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schroder's Free Agency Takes A Turn For The Worse

When the Los Angeles Lakers picked up Dennis Schroder last season, many fans saw this as the perfect opportunity to improve. Schroder was brought in as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, and the expectation was that Schroder would take the Lakers to the next level on offense. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as Schroder largely struggled throughout the season, especially during the playoffs where the Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Danny Green inks two-year deal worth $20 million

Former UNC basketball sharpshooter Danny Green has signed a new two-year contract. Danny Green signed a two-year, $20 million deal on Wednesday night to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers. Green’s new contract comes during what has turned out to be a very quiet offseason and free agency for the 76ers — unless you count the constant chatter and speculation surrounding the team’s many attempts at dealing All-Star guard Ben Simmons.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Major update offered on Andre Iguodala potentially joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are among one of three final choices for forward Andre Iguodala in free agency. “I’m told 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has narrowed his playing choices down to the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers,” The Athletic’s Sham Charania said. “Iguodala would provide either of those three teams a winning presence on the floor, as he’s been a part of three NBA championships with the Warriors dynasty.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Cleveland Cavaliers: Free Agency Woes Continue

Small-market teams in the NBA typically struggle to land notable free agents. The only real exception is when a small-market team gets their hands on an NBA superstar. For example, LeBron James in Cleveland swayed many free agents. Teams located somewhere like Minnesota is simply not as attractive as playing...
NBAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul move quickly in NBA free agency

Point guards were the immediate focus when the NBA’s free agency window opened Monday night, with Kyle Lowry headed to the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball on his way to the Chicago Bulls while Chris Paul and Mike Conley landed lucrative deals to remain with their current teams. Lowry and the...
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets Sign QB Josh Johnson

The Jets have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. He had reportedly worked out for the team last week along with Sean Mannion. Johnson is the ultimate journeyman. He has played in four different professional leagues for sixteen teams. You might remember he had a brief stint with the Jets in 2015 preseason after Geno Smith was sidelined with a broken jaw. The Jets were short on quarterbacks at that point and didn’t want to expose Ryan Fitzpatrick to extensive work so they briefly brought in Johnson and Matt Flynn to close out the preseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Trading for Deshaun Watson comically suggested for Vikings

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio believes the Minnesota Vikings trading Kirk Cousins to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson is an actual thing that could happen. It probably wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is not one of Mike Zimmer’s top-five favorite people right now. Since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy