Microsoft: Use deadline policies and a 'cloud cadence mindset' for faster patching

At the end of June, Google pushed out an incremental update to Chrome OS 91. Almost immediately, users learned that the update came with a nasty little bug that was taxing the CPU on a wide range of Intel and AMD-based devices. Shortly thereafter, the Chrome OS team rolled back the update server which allowed users to revert back to the previous version of Chrome OS with just a powerwash. Unfortunately, that temporary fix came with its own unforeseen side effects. If you “downgraded” to the older version, your device’s Linux container was useless if you were trying to launch it for the first time. Thankfully, our in-house cloud genius discovered a workaround for that little issue, and disabling a single flag quickly skirted the issue.