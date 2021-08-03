Cancel
Microsoft: Use deadline policies and a 'cloud cadence mindset' for faster patching

By Gregg Keizer
Computerworld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft last week said the most important Windows policies enterprises can set to speed up Windows servicing are those configuring deadlines. "Setting Compliance Deadlines is the most important policy that every enterprise who cares about achieving reliable update velocity should set," the Redmond, Wash. company said in the recently-published "Optimizing Windows 10 update adoption" document. (The document is included in this download, "Windows 10 Update Baseline as a separate PDF.)

