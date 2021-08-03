Cancel
Kids

COVID-19 Pandemic Linked to Increased Nearsightedness in Kids

By Linda Carroll
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore children may have developed nearsightedness as an unexpected side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study suggests. An analysis of eye test data from nearly 2,000 Hong Kong school-age children revealed that the rate of nearsightedness that developed during the pandemic more than doubled what was found in a pre-pandemic study of children the same age, according to the report in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

#Covid 19 Pandemic
